Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Twin Oaks of Maryhill, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Jean (nee: Pegelo) Daniel. Dear father of Steven (Pam Gibbins), Nancy (Brian) Barker and Brad (Diane) Daniel. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Ross), Kyle (Charlotte), Nicole, Ryan and Victoria. Cherished great-grandfather of Madison, Allison, Kayden, Elliott and Rowan. John will be fondly remembered by his sister Jean Hill and also by his in-laws and many friends. His family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service to commemorate his life in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. and a reception to follow. If so desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020