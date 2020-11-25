With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John William Brown at St. Joseph's Health Care on Monday, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Brown (nee Groh) for 48 years. Survived by his brother Mike (Rosemary) Brown, Niagara Falls, brothers-in-law John Groh and Ivo Eykens, by several nieces and nephews and by his furry babies Shadow and Rosie. Predeceased by his parents Vern and Marguerite Brown, by his in-laws John and Mary Groh, and by his sister-in-law Arlene McKenzie. John enjoyed many years of driving for Acker's Furniture and Barber Glass. We wish to thank the nursing staff of the Fourth Floor Apple Blossom at St. Joseph's for their excellent care of John in his final days. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation will be gratefully appreciated.