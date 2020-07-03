Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Joe was predeceased by the love of his life, Marg (Oct. 1996). He will be deeply missed by his children Joe (Anna) Mike, Jackie (Randy) Galway and Barb (Dave) Ruse. Lovingly remembered by Alice Goetz. Affectionately known as "Gee" to his grandchildren Stephen (Alicia) Goetz, Kathleen Goetz, Lauren Goetz and her fiancé Chase Brooks, Erika Goetz, Ellie Ruse and Joe Ruse. Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Anna (Schuett) Goetz, sisters Evelyn (Pat) Dales and Muriel (Jim) Langill and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joe founded J.G. Goetz Construction Ltd., 56 years ago and has been a well-respected member of the construction industry and the Guelph community to this day. He remained active with the company until 2019. Joe and Marg had a great love of boating and enjoyed spending the summers on Georgian Bay. Both were active members of the Guelph and District Power Squadron with Joe serving as the Commander of the Guelph Power Squadron and the District Commander of the Niagara Power Squadron. Joe had his Captains licence and he and Marg loved to charter a boat and sail around the Caribbean. After Marg's passing, Joe continued to find joy on the water with cruises once or twice a year. Joe was a life-long member of Holy Rosary Parish. We wish to thank Father Boyd for his spiritual guidance in the past weeks and for honouring dad's wish to have a Mass said at home in his final days. It brought tremendous joy to our father and we will never forget your kindness during this difficult time. Our family extends deep gratitude to many of the people involved in Joe's health care over the past year. Dr Friedman, Sally, Bernadette and the dedicated staff of the Grand River Renal Clinic whose great care extended Joe's quality of life for many months, Ellar from Paramed who showed our father genuine compassion, care and respect, Nurse Jacklyn from geriatric care at GGH - your help in traversing the medical system made such a difference in our world. We met you once and have never forgotten your kindness. To his palliative care team, Dr. Ruddock, Nan Miller and the team from Bayshore - thank you for your support to the family, your empathy, guidance and help in carrying out Joe's wishes. A special thank you to Kathy Levesque whose help these past few months was greatly appreciated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home. Donations to the Grand River Renal Clinic would be appreciated.