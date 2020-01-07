|
Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 94. He is now at peace with his beloved wife Emma (Strobbe) 2015. Loving father of Linda and her husband Tom Bird, David and his wife Angela, Beth, Nancy and her husband Peter Dickieson and Joseph and his wife Diane and the late Judy Feil. Father-in-law to Bruce Feil. Grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to 4-H Ontario or the would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or donations and condolences may be made online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com