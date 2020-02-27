Home

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Friday, February 21, 2020, just three days short of his 98th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth 'Lil' (née Tovey). Loving father of Bob (Gwen), Roy (Patricia Case) and Janet Sharratt (Brian) all of Guelph. Cherished grandfather of Cathy (Rick) Hayes, Connie (David) Reilly, Jason Huddy, Troy (Denise Greene) Huddy, David (Jennifer) Sharratt, Breanne Loaring, great-grandfather of 15 and great-great-grandfather of 1. Predeceased by his parents, Harry and Amy (née Naylor) Huddy and his brother, Jack, in England. Survived by his brother, Fred, in England and brother, Phil, in Australia. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2p.m., with visitation for one-hour prior from 1-2p.m. A reception to follow in the funeral home fellowship lounge. If so desired, memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
