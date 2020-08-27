Joseph Spadafore born March 12,1940 in South Porcupine to Frank and Grace Spadafore. Died August 14, 2020 at the New Groves Hospital. Beloved husband of Terry Spadafore for 59 years. Devoted father of Debbie (Al) Kehoe, Michael (Deb), & Mark. Sisters Carole Holmes, Tina McKillop, Frances (Murray) Schleen. Brother of Carmen (Brenda). Predeceased by brother Dick (Kathie). Brother-in-law to Judy Glass (Ron). Missed by grandchildren Shawna, Grace and Lily. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation and private tributes at a later date. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com
. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Spadafore Family.