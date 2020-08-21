1/1
Joseph TURNER
Passed away at Kelso Pines in Owen Sound on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (née McCartney). Loving father of John and Paul. Loved grandpa of Tracy Turner and Michael Turner. Great-grandpa of Brady Turner and Maitlin Turner. Predeceased by his grandson Casey. As per Joe's wishes, no service will be held. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services 519-371-8507.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
