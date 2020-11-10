1/1
Josephine May "Dolly" TANTARDINI
Dolly, in her 88th year, suddenly entered into rest with family by her side at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Lovingly remembered by her brother John Tantardini of Beamsville and her sister-in-law Carmel Tantardini of Guelph. Also lovingly missed by her nieces Sharon Connors of Guelph, Carolyn Hughes (Robert) of Brantford, Francine Witty (the late Dennis, 2016) and nephews Joe Connors (Marie) of Puslinch and John Tantardini Jr (Sandy) of Beamsville. Her beloved dog Coco misses her very much. Predeceased by her parents Abel Tantardini (1954) and Vera (née Alles) (2000), sister Margaret Connors (2007), brothers Gerald Tantardini (1992) of Guelph, Donald Tantardini (2020) of Brockville and sister-in-law Mary Tantardini (1993) of Beamsville. Dolly lived in Guelph all of her life and worked in the accounting department of Weston's Bakeries in Kitchener for over 35 years. Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph, at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the World Animal Protection or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
