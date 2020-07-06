With heavy hearts, we inform her friends and family, of the passing of Joy Henry. Joy leaves three loving sons and their partners, Christopher (Ann Strathy), Peter (Kevin Heffernan) and Blair (Jude). The pride and joy of her life, grandsons Robin and Willis, always inspired her to rally her indefatigable will to live with the mere promise of their next visit. An ever loving and supportive family populating Canada and America from St. John's, NFLD to Vancouver, B.C., will miss Joy's cheerful and optimistic nature. Dear sisters and spouses, Eber and Margaret Willis (Markdale, ON), Gwyneth (Chilliwack, B.C.) and Tom Beer (deceased, late of Chilliwack, B.C.), Grace Ann and Bill Bavington (St. John's, Nfld.), Jean and Alfred Beer (both deceased, late of Chilliwack, B.C.), Bud and Evelyn Willis (both deceased, late of Toronto, ON) and myriad nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces to carry the torch and the Willis legacy. Michael Blair Henry (1930 to 2008) and Joy met while skiing in Saint-Sauveur where a lifelong love affair, inseparable dedication and total devotion began. Joy had recently graduated as a Registered Nurse and was working at Toronto Western Hospital and Mike was destined for a career in business, spanning Bay Street finance to the General Manager of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce and champion of our Guelph Community for 40 years. Relocating from Toronto with three young boys, Joy and Mike built a life in Guelph where they lay the foundations to establish lifelong friendships that have endured generations. Joy and Michael, ever active, committed themselves completely to family, friends and local service organizations. When the boys were finally all in school, Joy dove into refresher courses and resumed her nursing career, working at Guelph General Hospital for another 22 years. Joy's sporting and hobby activities were works-in-progress as she doggedly pursued golf, tennis and bridge. With a never-ending supply of energy, she would transition from the tennis court, swimming pool or golf course into evening wear, turned out as a radiant and gracious hostess for her cocktail party guests or closely knit bridge club. Joy's warm, welcoming and infectious smile, the always present twinkle in her eye, through good times and adversity, guaranteed you were very special to her and she was happy to have you in her life. The care, advice and unwavering support of the staff and nurses at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, was an essential component in the quality of Joy's life over the 12 years of her residency there. Debbie Uliana, Claire Moore, Dr. David Hood and the entire healthcare team were considered a loving and vital extension of her family. Family will celebrate her life privately at a later date. Any donations in remembrance gratefully accepted in the name of St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation, Guelph.