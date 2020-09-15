Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Riverbend Place in Cambridge on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard Francis Hill (deceased March 13, 2002). Loved mother of Gordon (Mary Anne) Hill of Belwood, Bruce (Eva) Hill of Cambridge and Keith (Robin) Hill of Courtenay, BC. Loving grandmother of Kevin (Tracey) Hill, Krista (Devin) Mitts, Vince Valade, Wesley (Jessica) Hill, Cary Hill and Alicia (Darryl) Marceau. Great grandmother of fifteen and great great grandmother of two. Predeceased by brothers Stuart, Ken and Jack, and sister June. The family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the staff at Riverbend Place who continually gave their all to Mom over her lengthy stay, and especially over a trying last two weeks. A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Joy Hill in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.