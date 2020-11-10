Of Guelph, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband John and her parents George and Dorothy Wall. Survived by her children David (Debora), Donald, Paul and Elizabeth Vermeulen (Wilco). Cherished sister of Donna Phoenix (Bob). Joyce was a loving Grandma to Chris (Sarah), Mike (Cindy) and Megan Wilburn as well as George (Kitty) and Luke (Mara) Vermeulen, Great-Grandma to Jayden, Kailey and Lilah. She was loved by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was a long time member of St. George's Church and had many friends at Arbour Trails. Arrangements entrusted to Gilbert Macintyre and Son. Because of Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Guelph General Hospital or St. George's Church, Rector's Discretionary Fund. www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com