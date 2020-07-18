Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving partner of 40 years to Vic Trento (2019). Selflessly devoted to her children; Robert Bretz and wife Cheryl, Brian Bretz (2007) and wife Linda, Susanne and husband Brian Trento and Michael Bretz. Step-children; Ernie Trento and wife Marie, Karen Trento and Brent (2017), and Gail Trento (2013). Doting Nan to Steven, Jennifer, Jacob, Joseph, and Davis. Great-grandmother to Emma, Aurelia, Augustine, Avalon, and Rowan. Missed dearly by her sister Jean Michalek, niece Flair Ducker, husband Ted and God-daughter Shawna, brother-in-law Jim LaFlamme, nephews Jamie and wife Sheryl, David and wife Catherine and their children Zack and Ayden. Lovingly remembered by many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Emerson and Evelyn (nee Morning) Dunbrook; siblings Ron Dunbrook, Joyce Schaffer, Johanne Kelly, Janice LaFlamme, baby sister Dorothy, very special niece Barbara, first husband Harold Bretz and sister-in-law Rose. Judy forged many friendships during her working days at the Breslau Hotel and the Guelph University. She loved a trip to the casino, bingo night at her late residence(where she always played 4 cards) and a good puzzle but Judy was at her happiest in the company of her family during family celebrations at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving but especially at the cottage in Wasaga Beach. There will be a memorial service at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, ON, on Monday, July 20th, 2020. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this service is by invitation only. In memory of Judith, donations to the Leprosy Mission Canada would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821- 5077) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
.