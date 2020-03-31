Home

Judy Delmore


1953 - 10
Judy Delmore Obituary
Judy Delmore passed peacefully Monday March 30th at St Joseph Hospice London after a long battle with cancer,she will be deeply missed by her son Brett Struthers from Kitchener,sister Dianne Marsh(Randy)from London,long time companion Roger Leblanc,nephew Jeff Marsh (Shannon,Jayden and Paige),she will also be remembered by the truly amazing staff and volunteers at the hospice for her wit and constant humour that kept smiles on everyone's faces throughout her ordeal,Judy leaves behind a legacy of strength and determination,and a true love of nature,a celebration of life will follow,donations can be made to St.Joseph Hospice London
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020
