Beloved wife of John passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on 30 May 2020 in her 80th year. Born in Guelph, Ontario to Lorne and Nellie (Graham) Robson on 23 May 1941, she is survived by her adored siblings, Evelyn Graham, Jack Robson, and Mary Hicks. Their families, along with the whole Wilkie clan have always had a very special place in her heart. John Wilkie swept her away from the farm in Eramosa, leading her on a life of adventure to homes in France, Manitoba (thrice), Guelph, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Guelph, Japan (twice) and, of course, Guelph again. Along the way they were blessed with four children, Rachel Ramshaw (Spencer), Robert (Kristin), Brian (Erica) and her favourite, Laura Crossley (Mark). These in turn provided her with 13 grandchildren to dote upon, and three great grandchildren. June also filled her life with dear friends and choral and barbershop music. Her creativity included designing and sewing wedding and prom dresses for daughters and granddaughters, quilting and costuming. Her extensive travel flavoured her culinary prowess, and fed her family's love for great food. June brought beauty and grace to everything and everyone. So many people returned her love in overflowing measure. We are deeply grateful for their uplifting support through her trying times. Our family especially thanks Drs. Dicu (Oncology) and Shafir (Palliative Care), the nurses and staff at Grand River Regional Cancer Center and the Guelph Cancer Clinic, and nurse Louise Bilodeau and PSW's Nana and Analise of the Guelph Palliative Care Team for their skills, wisdom and compassion. June's last days were filled with love, tears and laughter in the embrace of friends, family and the incomparable devotion of her sweetheart. Donations may be made in June's memory to Elora United Church or Sing Canada Harmony. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of June E. Wilkie in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.