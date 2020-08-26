Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on August 24, 2020, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Park) of 63 years. Loving father of Margot (Elliott Foster). Cherished grandfather of Emily Foster of England and Alexander Foster of Toronto. Predeceased by his daughter Christine. Special thank you to the nurses at the Guelph General Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Guelph Humane Society. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077), or online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&amp;d=DwIDAw&amp;c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&amp;r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&amp;m=8MMXCFSvW2a-MZhHadfzcTTC4AU1U7mQLwNFoXQXbGg&amp;s=-taHPXNHS87-47OQxno6juyofn3NHVzaZChdintL7wI&amp;e=.