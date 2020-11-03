1/1
Karoline LESAR
Mrs. Karoline Lesar passed away peacefully at The Elliot Community on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Anton "Tony" Lesar (2010). Loving mother of Anton (Donna) Lesar, Emilie (the late Bjarne) Guldborg, Dana (Terry) Hendry, John (Marisa) Lesar and Rosemarie (Larry, the late Michael) Rainville. Cherished grandmother and GG of Julie (Peter - Andy (Kerry - Xander), Morrisey and Holden), Trevor (Tavia - Jayme), Jennifer (Matthew - Caiden, Jaxon), Donald (Krissy - Harlow, Elora), David (Cheryl - Blake, Evan), Nicholas (Caroline - Wyatt), Mark (Anna), Taryn (Jesse), Christopher (Stephanie - Michael), Joel (Kim), Samantha and Kate. Survived by siblings Paula and Frank. Predeceased by parents Janez and Marija and siblings Mica, John, Stanko, Pavel and Joseph. During WWII, Karoline left her home in Yugoslavia and fled to an internment camp in Austria, where she attended medical school. She then immigrated to Canada, disembarking in Halifax, finding work at a convent to pay for her voyage. Karoline later journeyed on and settled in Guelph where she enjoyed her work as a lab assistant at the University Veterinary College. She met the love of her life Tony with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Karoline was a loving mother to their five children and "Mama Lesar" to the many friends and neighbours who frequented her kitchen. Her legacy will live on through the stories of her life and journey that she shared with all. The family would like to thank the staff at The Elliot (Nottingham and Ellington) Community where Karoline spent her final three months surrounded by the incredible supportive and attentive staff whose kindness will never be forgotten.Finally, to Dana and Terry, there are not enough words to adequately express our appreciation for the devoted care that you provided to our mother in her later years. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. The funeral mass was held at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Road North, Guelph on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
