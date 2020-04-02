|
|
Passed away peacefully at her home in Guelph, on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Katie began an adventure in 1959 leaving her home and family in Germany to travel to Canada where she met and married John Ellis (d. 2002). She was a successful working mom at a time when that was very rare. She was an executive in the printing industry breaking glass ceilings as she advanced her career. After John's passing in 2002 Katie embarked on a new adventure, fulfilling her long held wish to continue her education. She began attending the University of Guelph at the age of 65, ultimately graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master's degree in English in 2014. Katie is survived by her loving sons, Jeff (Tara), Tim (Suzanne) and Rick. Grandchildren Jason (Marilyne), Jack, Andrew, Isabelle, Eleanor, Dakota, Darcy and Jordan, great-grandchildren Amelia and Mckenna will miss their Oma. The family wishes to express their most grateful thanks to Katie's caregiver and friend Andrea Baert whose comfort, companionship and kindness brought Katie much happiness and peace. Katie is resting at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home, 146 Mill St N, Waterdown, and will be interred at Mountsberg Baptist Church Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. Anyone wishing to be notified when the Celebration of Life has been scheduled please sign the Tribute Wall on the funeral home website at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com and include contact information. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be much appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020