It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen Christina Dennis with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Dennis (2009). Devoted mother of Judy Green, Donald Dennis (Jacqui) and Heather Male (Larry). Nana will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Tracey, Paula, Kayla, Matthew, Julia, Keir and her great-grandchildren Alyssa, Avery and Kinsley. A special thank you to the Barnswallow nurses and staff for all of the care and support they gave mom. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment at the Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to the or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020