Kathy MULDER
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Elliott Community on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Jan "John" (2017). Loved mother of Pat Kendrick (the late Art, 2001) and John Mulder (Dorrie). : Loving Oma of Kimberly Kendrick (Bruce), Jan "John" Mulder (Crystal) and the late Troy Kendrick (2016). Dear sister of Jebbije Landmeter of Holland. Dear sister-in-law of Fetje Benedictus, Johane Devries and Boukje Fanieren. Will be missed by her canine companion Tippy. A private family service will be held at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Interment Memory Gardens, Breslau. Memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or The Elliott Community would be appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Ruddock, the doctors and nurses and staff at The Elliott, and all of Kathy's caregivers and PSWs. A tree will be planted in memory of Kathy (Klaasje) Mulder in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
