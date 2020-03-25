Home

Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Heather. Loving father of Travis (Jackie), Greg, and Eldred (Deana). Cherished grandfather of Crystal, Andrew, Sara, Kody, Jacob, Jason, Logan, Aiden, Payton, Gavin, Isaac, and great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please contact Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077) for further service information and donation cards, or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
