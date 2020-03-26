|
The family of Ken Reilly would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and caregivers at Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Care and the Elliott Community for the excellent care given to Ken over the last few years. We would also like to thank Diane and George and the LHIN homecare nurses for many years of care in our home. Also to Shelley who represented the LHIN at St. Joseph's for all her guidance. To the PSW's from Peace of Mind for the extra care while Ken was waiting for placement at the Elliott Community, where he received such special care over the last 5 months. Special mention to Dr. Duncan Bull and the East Wellington Health Team for many years of dedicated care. Thank you to our friends and neighbours for all of the visits and inquiries over the years. Marilyn Reilly, Laurie & Bob Moulton, Bob & Laura Reilly & families
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020