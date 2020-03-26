|
Peacefully, surrounded by his family in his 85th year, at the Guelph General Hospital on March 20, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Anne Thompson for almost 63 years. Ken grew up on his family farm in Flesherton, Ontario and ended up becoming a devoted firefighter for 32 years with the city of Guelph where he eventually became the Fire Chief. Cherished father of Wayne (Ivana) Thompson, Colleen (Colin) Black, Greg (Karen) Thompson, and Penny Thompson. Pre-deceased by his siblings Lois, Bessie, Murray, and Gary and his loving parents Ernest and Minnie. Now at rest with his beautiful granddaughter Krissy. Ken will be missed by his grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie (Mike), Julie (Aaron), Kyle, Tyler (Ashley), Kelsea, Kirby, Wade, Luke, Paige, and T.J. Much loved great grandfather to six. Ken's family would like to extend thanks to all of the staff and friends from the Arthur Neighbourhood at The Village of Riverside Glen. Special thanks go out to Dr. Cary Shafir, nurses Susan, Stacey, and Lindi, and all of the staff at the Guelph General Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and care. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the current state of emergency and the limitations they impose. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations be made to The Children's Wish Foundation or the Foundation of The Guelph General Hospital.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020