Kenneth Alexander CUMMING
Born April 24, 1925, Kingston, Ontario, died December 3, 2020, Kitchener, Ontario, peacefully with his daughter and son by his side. Predeceased by the love of his life Shirley Theresa (Hunter)1983. Lovingly remembered by daughter Margaret and son in law John DeHoey, granddaughter Courtney (DeHoey) Tyler Canal, their children Avery and Cameron. granddaughter Chelsey DeHoey and great grandson Jack DeHoey, grandson Jason DeHoey and Jennifer Elgie. Son Tim Cumming and Catherine DuVille, granddaughter Danielle (DuVille), Kyle Burrows, their children Quinn and Connor, grandson JP DuVille and Elizabeth Carlisle Swindall. Predeceased by infant son Gregory George, brothers Doug, Tom, Jim, Gord, and sister Olive Juby. Ken was a Registered Industrial and Cost Accountant began his career at Bakelite Manufacturing in Belleville, moved to Guelph in 1955 where he worked for G.E Canada for approximately 5 years. He then moved onto Crowe Foundry as their head accountant for the remainder of his working years. Spoke very fondly of the Crowe Family and very much enjoyed his career with them. Ken loved his sports especially the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was an avid fisherman, spent many family vacations in Honey Harbour fishing with his son and son in law. His grandson Jason has taken up Ken's love of fishing and the outdoors. Ken was a great father and family man, and will be missed by all. We would like to thank the staff at Pinehaven Long term care home in Waterloo, especially Amanda, Jill, and Jeong,and the Pinehaven team. The hospital staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener especially Dr B. Bell, nurses Ish, Kiara,,Jane and Josh on the 7th floor, and the emergency room team. Private family service will be held with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
