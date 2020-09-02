Passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, in his 95th year. Ken was a devoted husband to Audrey (1925-2014), his wife of 59 years. Loving father to his children David (June) Reeve, Bill (Debby) Reeve, the late Bruce Reeve (Kim Dolan), and Jane Reeve. Deeply missed by grandchildren Shannon (Nick), Krystal (Rob), Lucas (Kelly), Derek, James (Rebecca), and Oonagh. Proud great grandfather to Keira. He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Ellington Community. Ken grew up in Toronto. Ken graduated from the University of Toronto as a Mechanical Engineer and had a long career as an engineer with Canadian Johns-Manville in North Bay and Toronto. Ken retired in 1981 and moved to Guelph. In retirement he was able to enjoy his family, North Bay cottage, travelling, motorcycling, and bicycling. A private interment service at Woodlawn Memorial Park is planned for Sept 4th. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Society. A tree will be planted in memory of Ken Reeve in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.