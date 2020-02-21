|
Dr. Kenneth 'Bruce' MacDonald of Culross Township tragically passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident, on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at the age of 75. Bruce is the cherished husband, best friend, and loving companion of Deborah MacDonald (née Blair). He is dearly missed by his children, Hugh and Peg MacDonald of Vancouver and Katherine MacDonald of Mississauga. Bruce is loved by Deborah's children, Jason Rouse and Kristy Rouse of Guelph and is proud "Grandpa Mac" to Ella and Jagger Rouse. He is remembered fondly by Deborah's family including Eleanor Lane, Ernie and Linda Blair, Lynne Blair, Mark and Beatrice Blair, Margaret and Les Sherratt, Laura Lane and Gordon Lane. Bruce touched the lives of many nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues, neighbours, friends, and his fellow pipe band members and students. Bruce is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Hazel (née Wolfe) MacDonald, father-in-law John Lane, brother-in-law Kevin Lane and cousin Henry Jaques. There are many words to describe Bruce: Professor, soil scientist, consultant, farmer, cook extraordinaire and curler. He was gardener, woodworker, and gracious host to family and friends. He was a gifted piper and pipe major that played across the world. He judged hundreds of piping events, taught many students who learned from one of the best. Bruce never failed to amaze everyone who he met. Visitation will be held at the Tiffin Funeral Home, Teeswater, Ontario on Friday, February 21st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service to honour Bruce's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Teeswater on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Owen Kim officiating. Reception will follow at the Teeswater Community Centre. Spring interment at the Culross Teeswater Cemetery. Memorial donations to the , University of Guelph OAC, or Knox Presbyterian Church will be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.tiffinfuneralhome.ca.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020