Kenneth MALONE
1931 - 2020 Our beloved "Uncle Ken" passed away in his 89th year in Ottawa on July 5, 2020. Ken was predeceased by his parents Thomas J. Malone & Mary Malone (McEllistrum). Sisters, Gladys O'Dwyer (Peter), Eileen Hale (Edward), and Marcia Morris (Patrick). He was born and spent his early years in Arthur, Ontario before joining the Ministry of Forestry & Mines, travelling throughout the province as a surveyor. He was forced to retire after a serious work injury in the nineteen seventies. Ken was fiercely independent and took on life's challenges with determination. Ken was an avid reader and had a special interest in business and community. A talented athlete in his youth, he focused on following sports, especially baseball. Ken enjoyed interacting with others and in particular discussing history and old times. Although living a distance from his surviving 16 nieces and nephews. Ken was always thought of dearly as an integral part of the family and will be missed. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
