At the Guelph General Hospital, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Kenneth O. Hammill, age 91 years, husband of Eileen A. (Mack) Hammill. Loved father of Michael (Odette) of Quebec; John of Milton and Catherine (Murray McCorquodale) of Embro. Loved grandpa of JP; Connor; Alexandra; Catherine; Sarah and James and great-grandpa of Elspeth. Brother of John R. and William H., both of Guelph. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, (Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.) where funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Community Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020