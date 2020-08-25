1/1
Kenneth Raymond BRIDGES
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Betty Bridges (nee Howitt) for 67 years. Loved father of Jim (Sue) of Magnetawan, Brenda Pos, Tim (Ang) and Robin Cobean (Shawn) all of Guelph. Proud grandfather of Jeremy, Tyler (Rachel), Lindsay (Dan), Amy, Sadie, Mandy (Jon), Mark, Brittany and Heidi (Nathan); great grandfather of Addison, Peyton, Maveric, Lachlan, Jolene, Murphy, Finn and Fred. Dear brother of Doris Watson and brothers in-law of Bob Howitt and Chris Bridges. Ken will be fondly remembered by Deb Bridges, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Rosanna Bridges and by his siblings: Ethel Ferris, Winnifred Krusky, Ronald Bridges, Frank Bridges and Oswald Bridges. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. We will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19, masks are required and further ask that you respect the direction of the funeral home staff. If desired, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
