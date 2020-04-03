|
Passed away at Guelph General Hospital on April 1, 2020 after a brief illness, at the age of 53 years. Kevin is predeceased by his partner, Kerry Scott. He was the beloved son of Bryan and Dawn Marquess. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Erin, grandson James, his sister and dear friend, Jennifer, her sons; Keaghan, Spencer, Ethan and Noah (who Kevin referred to as his little pals). He is also remembered by aunts and uncles; James and Annette Sammon, Patrick and Vicky Sammon, Alice Doi, cousins; Julie Evans, John Evans, Joyce Evans, Phil and Elaine Evans and is survived by many other cousins in Northern Ireland, who unfortunately he never got to meet. Many thanks to Dr. Raso and the rest of the wonderful ICU team at GGH. Cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Kevin's life will take place at a later date when the world is a safer place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital or to the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020