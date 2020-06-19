Larry ROWDEN
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Lawrence 'Larry' Rowden of Harriston on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in his 70th year. Larry was a loving husband of 43 years to Pat (Wright) Rowden. He leaves behind two cherished sons, Adam Rowden and his wife Jessica, and Philip Rowden and his wife Jinky, all of Harriston, and five amazing grandchildren, Cameron, Ellie, Claire, Jack, and Cassie, who were his pride and joy. Larry is also survived by his siblings Pamela McNeill and Bruce, David Rowden, and Bradley Rowden, all of Guelph, Eric Rowden and Coral of Kitchener, and Jim Rowden of Alberta. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Lois (McCartney) Rowden. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Crohn's and Colitis Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
