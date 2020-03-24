|
Sept 24, 1952 - March 20, 2020 Lee-Ann Blanche Brand (nee Whalen) fondly known to her loved ones as "Lee" passed away surrounded by her family after a short but tough fight. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) Brand in 2006. She is survived by her mother Norma Whalen (nee Taylor) and father Mancel Whalen, her brothers Michael (Leanne), Brian (Shelley) , Steven (Tara), her daughters Shannon (Marc) and Krista (Paul), her granddaughters Taylor and Angelia, her grandson Ethan, her many nieces and nephews. Beloved sister in law of Shirley (Bill) and Betty (Gail) and deeply loved by all her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lee-Ann's career in business started in aviation where she was considered one of the most professional and classy women in the field. She later moved to become an icon in the telecommunications industry where she was a pioneer and mentor who inspired countless women in business to succeed. She was deeply respected by her peers for her no-nonsense style, work ethic and demand for nothing but the best from every person she met. If you didn't give her your best, she let you know it! She believed in every individual she met and pushed them to be better and to do more. She was generous with her heart, her time, her love and her conversation. Lee-Ann was known to many for her helping hand and getting you out of a jam, her fierce tongue, her sassy attitude and her "yep been there done that" life. She will be hilariously remembered for her often colourful language and middle fingers, eye rolling, stink eyed looks, "OH MY GODS", smarten ups and constant sarcasm. Her eyesight was impeccable..she saw it all and caught you doing it. Her hearing was incredibly acute not missing a single beat or word uttered under the breath...EVER! Lee-Ann was genuine, authentic and true...she always, always, always did it her way on her terms and you always knew where you stood with Lee-Ann. She loved dressing to the nines and showed up done up and on time! Picture her tapping her watch and giving you "the look" if you were late. She will be fondly remembered for her ALWAYS beautifully manicured nails, her "bling", her stiletto high heels and funky boots, her love of shopping, her love of theatre, her love of a good read and a challenging crossword, her pride in her home and garden, her love of flying, country music, rock n roll and a good party, her telling it like it was and most definitely her catch your breath gorgeous smile. She was always up for some fun or a new adventure, trying anything once even if she hated it the entire time! She was known for being one tough cookie, overcoming any obstacle placed in her path and for her pick yourself up dust yourself off approach. She beat the odds when the odds were stacked against her every single time. Most impressively Lee-Ann will be remembered for her love of family especially her pride in her grandchildren and all they were involved in, always cheering the loudest. Her love of friends and having their backs, for all children in general some of whom she helped learn to read by volunteering with the local school reading program, for her love of animals, usually puppies and her beloved Sophie. She always offered a place to stay, a meal at her table, she put clothes on your back and money in your pocket if you were down on your luck or needed a hand up. And she always had a wee gift to recognize your accomplishments and milestones, to say thank you or just because. Her legacy of care for others will be forever imprinted upon the hearts of all those who had the honour of knowing her. The pure essence of who she was will be with us all indefinitely. At Lee-Ann's request there will not be a funeral or service at this time. A celebration of life to follow in the coming months. To honour Lee-Ann donations to Hospice Wellington in Guelph Ontario (or the ) would be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020