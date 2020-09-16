1/
Leona FOX
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 81. Loved mother of Janice Bonneau (Fred), Wes Fox Jr. and Donna Fox (Kevin). Loving grandmother of Michael, Adam, Brandon, Joseph and Todd. Will be dearly missed by her five great grandchildren. Dear sister of Diane Kreller (Donnie). Cremation has taken place. At Leona's request, no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Leona M. Fox in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
