Leonard Thomas Morris, passed peacefully on Aug 21, 2020 with family by his side at home in Guelph, Ontario. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and uncle. Len was born May 9, 1952 in Fort William (Thunder Bay), Ontario. He was a sheet metal worker (HVAC) most of his life and then became a machine operator before retiring. He met his longtime partner, Tammy, of 18 years, working new construction in Guelph. He has been an outstanding father to Madison (nicknamed Min- short for mini me) that he loved more than anything. Predeceased by his parents Thomas (1995) and Lillian (1998) Morris, his sister Gloria Wirstiuk (2105), his brothers Timothy (2005), Elwood (2014) and Philip (2015) Morris, nephew Evan (2008) and Mother-in-law Jeannette Robinson (2010). He will be greatly missed by his wife, Tammy Morris, his daughter, Madison Morgan, his sisters, Lynda, Ione (Neil), and in-laws Gerry, Roy, Cindy, Renee (Brent), Susan, Laura (Stewart), Danny (Tammy) and Mona (Andrew). He was especially fond of all of his nieces, nephews, all 3 generations, and held special love for each one listed in no particular order: Cyndy (Kelly), Alyssa (Joe), Kaleb, Jakeb, Ashley, Larissa (Chris), Kaileigh, Ali (Dan), Jaiden, Sophie, Nikolas, Kirsten, Nathan, Trisha (Brock), Chantal, Eric (Kelly), Brayden, Austin, Tatum, Rhonda (David), Matthew, Geoffrey, Stephanie (Adam), Jessica, Woody (Jennifer), Kelsey (Carson), Kyle (Kara), Erin (Nate), Brennan (Anita), Canon, Coda, Andrew, Kristi, Ryan, Dustin, Nathan, Penny, Shae-Lynn (Nicholas), Connor, Clark Jordan, Jasmine (Tom), Jeramy, Grace. Len had such a huge heart and he cherished his special moments with every loved one and his loyalty was boundless. He always hoped each person realized how much he cared with the little things he did to show us. Cremation has taken place and the family will be receiving guests at a backyard "Celebration of Life" at their home on Sept 12th while maintaining Covid-19 safety measures. Contact Tammy 519-820-2356 or Maddy at 519-820-0233 paintchic7@gmail.com for address location.



