Unexpectedly at University Hospital, London on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Leslie Herbert McLeod, formerly of Guelph and Meaford in his 86th year. Beloved husband for 64 years of Mary Anne McLeod, nee Bowen. Loving father of Michael McLeod, Megan and her husband Ken Vos, and Malcolm McLeod and his wife Ramona. Dear grandfather of Jessica and her husband Jessy, Ian and his partner Alicia, and Caleb, and great-grandfather of Ellie and Finn. Brother of Roy (the late Beatrice) and the late Bill (Duneda) and Don (Joan). Leslie was a graduate of York University and had a long career in the construction industry. He was Past-President of the Rotary Club of Meaford, and a two-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow. He bowled at both the Meaford Lawn Bowling Club and the Thistle Club, London. He also enjoyed gardening, had a wide interest in current affairs, and will be remembered for his unique sense of humour. The funeral service will be conducted at St. John's Anglican Church, Arva on Tuesday, January 21 at 1:30 pm, with visitation preceding from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020