HOOPER, Madeline Vivian (nee Lewis) It is was great sadness and heavy hearts that the family announces Madeline’s passing at Lanark Heights in Kitchener on October 10th in her 96th year. Of Guelph, formerly of Orton. Beloved wife of the late Earl Hooper (1992). Loved mother of David (Ida) of Oakville, Mary of Kitchener, Murray (Karen) of Cambridge. Cherished grandmother of 3 and GG of 4. Madeline is survived by her sister Alberta. She is predeceased by her siblings Wilma, Murray, Dorothy and Norma. Shortly after marriage in Toronto, they moved to Orton, Ontario to run Hooper’s General store before she started another career path in the 70’s in nursing. Donations in her memory can given to a charity of your choice.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
