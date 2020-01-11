|
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Lilia Lucia Galan at 54 Elmcrest Road, Etobicoke on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Survived by her loving children Maria (Henry), Anita (Jack), Pat (Lorena), Paul (Colina) and Peter. She will be forever missed by her 11 grandchildren Lily, Alexandra, Victoria, Gabriela, Daniela, Michelle, Nicole, Noah, Gracie, Matthew and Sarah and one great grandchild Jasur. Upon arriving to Canada in 1974, Lilia devoted the majority of her time for the caring of her husband (Alfonso) and children and later in life her cherished grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 10th at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, ON, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11th in Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate Church at 10 a.m. Internment at Marymount Catholic Cemetery. Reception at the church to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020