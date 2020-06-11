Linda Catherine ARTEM
Passed away with her family at her side at the Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Linda Catherine (Henrikson) Artem in her 69th year, was the beloved wife of Victor Artem. She was the loving mother of Rick Hurdle, Alan Hurdle, Tammy and her husband Bryan Tkacz, Dawn Marie and her husband Richard Loveridge, Victoria and her husband Tony Figueiredo and Lyle Artem. Linda was the proud grandmother of Will, Alexandria, Ayla Hope, Teasha, Tianna, Patrick and Bryson, and great-grandmother of Aliyah. She was the dear sister of Nancy Henrikson and of the late Reginald Henrikson. Linda was very passionate about being a nurse. She loved taking care of our seniors and new born babies. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph with cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Make - A - Wish Foundation of Canada or to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
