Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Louise Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Louise Graham Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 29. Loving mother of Hailey, Dominick and Harloe. Beloved daughter of Bill and B.J "Betty Jean". Cherished sister of Katrina (John) and Ross (Claire). Treasured aunt of Gavin, Forrest and George. Special sister-cousin of Nicole (Phil). Beloved niece of Margo, Darrell (Margaret), John (Chris), Alfred (Lucy), Thomas (Penny), Clara, Frederick, Alice and Sharon (Rick), and their families. Predeceased by her grandparents, Bob and Evelyn Reist, Len and Dot Graham, and aunt Verna (Jan). Lisa had a great love for her children and family. She had an amazing smile and a great sense of humour. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to the I.C.U. staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and excellent care for our daughter, sister and niece. Lisa's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 pm on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a service in the chapel at 1:30 pm. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA - Waterloo Wellington or Ray of Hope would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lisa's memorial.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -