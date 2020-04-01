|
Lois (nee Stokes) was a fifth-generation Canadian born and raised in Windsor, Ontario. She died rapidly in Lady Minto/Gulf Islands Hospital on Salt Spring Island, BC from severe secondary effects of a long-standing heart problem; husband John was at her side. Lois and John were married for 66 years and for four years previously they were lab partners at university. Lois leaves five children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She kept life-long loving contact with all the children. As well as raising that family, Lois was a public-school teacher for 20 years at Ottawa Crescent, John McCrae and F.A. Hamilton public schools in Guelph. Lois and John lived in three provinces coast to coast and travelled to every province and territory, as well as five continents. They spent one year on their sailboat, wintering in the Gulf of Mexico. The picture shows Lois at age 50 in Rio de Janeiro. Lois was an active proponent and strong supporter of peace and environmental issues. She was chair of the Do-It Depot (the first Guelph recycling program started in the 1970s), a member of Voice of Women, Canadian Peace Research Institute and many others. She was a Raging Granny in Ontario and on Salt Spring Island and was a very active volunteer during 25 years on Salt Spring. She volunteered in BC as a teacher's assistant, a Senior Peer Counsellor, in the library and with the Salt Spring Seniors. In later years she enjoyed quilting, and placed colourful quilts with all the family, with friends and friends-of-friends in every province and territory, and in England and USA. Messages may be left with Haywards Funeral Services ([email protected])
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020