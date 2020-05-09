With sadness, we announce the death of Lois Hurst. Predeceased by brother Warren Hurst (Cynthia) and is survived by Cynthia, brother John (Gwen) Hurst and 38 nieces and nephews. Lois was head of the Federal Dept of Consumer Foods in Ottawa. Retiring to travel the world in 1985, she made it to Russia, India, the Caribbean, Mexico, Egypt and Australia as well as BC. Moving to Guelph a few years ago, she was always cheerful and generous. She is dearly missed.



