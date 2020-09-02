Peacefully with her family by her side, at her home in Guelph on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Lois Margaret (Riebel) Tremblay age 90 years, was the beloved wife of the late Guy Tremblay for 50 years. She was the loving mother of Michele and her husband Jacques Seguin of Mississauga and Jill Tremblay and Lisa Allain of Southampton. Lois was the proud grandmother of Jacob and Jared. She was the dear sister of Inez Crawford, Ella MacLeod and the late Gwen MacDonald. Lois will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Linda Duong, Tiffany de la Torre, the Pauze family and by her many friends. Always positive and upbeat, Lois was a fashionista who loved to "lunch". She loved deeply and was deeply loved. Private Cremation has taken place. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude for the care Lois received from her Paramed workers and the Wellington Park Terrace Staff.