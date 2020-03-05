|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving wife of 35 years to John Bridge. Cherished mother of Tyler, Caroline, Courteney and her husband Forrest. Now at rest with her parents Len and Bette Brubaker and her sister Peg. She will be truly missed by her nieces Erica and Krista and mother-in-law Margaret. Cremation has taken place. At Lori's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Sick Kids Hospital, or the Guelph Humane Society. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020