Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 38. Beloved daughter of Peter and Ellen Anderson. Dear sister of Cathy Anderson and Cheryl Anderson (Jesse Campling). Cherished aunt of Lily Baty and Hannah and Caleb Campling. Will be sadly missed by her extended family members and many friends. Lori had a successful career as a stage manager in theatre for many years which took her across the country. She enjoyed traveling, and most of all loved spending time with her family. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Lori's notice. Memorial contributions to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Lori S. Anderson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.