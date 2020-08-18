1/1
Lori Suzanne ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 38. Beloved daughter of Peter and Ellen Anderson. Dear sister of Cathy Anderson and Cheryl Anderson (Jesse Campling). Cherished aunt of Lily Baty and Hannah and Caleb Campling. Will be sadly missed by her extended family members and many friends. Lori had a successful career as a stage manager in theatre for many years which took her across the country. She enjoyed traveling, and most of all loved spending time with her family. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Lori's notice. Memorial contributions to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Lori S. Anderson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved