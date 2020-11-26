Mrs. Max Bolton passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Don Bolton (2009). Loving mother of Gary and Michelle Bolton of Guelph, Mary Lyn and Robert Gibner of Paisley and Paul and Rhonda Bolton of Guelph. She was predeceased by a daughter Veronica. She will be sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren Mike, Matt, John, Tara, Tina, Kyle, Tyler, Kearsten, Morgan and Malcom and 6 great-grandchildren Carmen, Abby, Kelsey, Donald, Denzel and Arielle. Max will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews, her surviving sister-in-law Lorraine Bolton and many dear friends. She is the last of her family and is predeceased by her brothers Leonard, Alvin, John, Paul, her sister Joan and her parents Oscar and Veronica Schmidt. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private funeral mass at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Road, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com