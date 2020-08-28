After being diagnosed with MDS just in June of this year, Margaret passed peacefully in the early morning of August 25, 2020 at Hospice Wellington with her loving daughter and son by her side. Survived by her two children; Dave Hillier (Linda Gray) of Orangeville and Diana Hillier of Guelph, and her sister and two brothers; Adah Gibbs (Bud) of Georgetown, Bill Bingham (Marge) of Georgetown, and Ron Bingham of Listowel. A loving grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her four grandsons and their families: Zach Tarzwell (Alison Knightley), Clinton Hillier (Janalyn), Jacob Legault, and Justin Legault. Her beautiful great grandson, Boden Dane Hillier, arrived at a perfect time in July to meet his special Great-Grandma Marg. Pre-deceased by her parents; William (Bill) Bingham and Annie Bingham (nee Wolf), and her younger brother Robert (Bob) Bingham. She will rest with her one and only true love and father of her children, Bob Hillier, in the Garden Columbarium at Greenwood Cemetery in Georgetown, Ontario. A private interment service will take place there on Friday, August 28th. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Diana, David, and their families wish to thank everyone sincerely for their loving words of support and sentiment. Donations will be gratefully accepted for the wonderful Hospice Wellington in Guelph where she spent her final five days surrounded by laughter, love, care, and compassion. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret Ann Bingham in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.