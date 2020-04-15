|
|
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret in the afternoon of April 4, 2020, in her 75th year. Mourning her loss is her beloved husband Don of 40 years, her son Shawn (Cheryl) and their soon to be born daughter, her first grandchild. Her loving brother George (Sally) and their family, her wonderful brother and sister-in-laws- Jessie Marshall, Alex and Betty Clyde. She was an Aunt to Greenhorn's-Johnny, Marshall's-John, Amber, Jonathon, Clyde's- Bob, Jeff, Carol, Pinkney's- Jim, Ann, Carol, Davidson's Leslie, Michelle, Heather, Cathy and all of their families. That is her Canadian family. Her Scottish family is vast but she was extremely close and cherished deeply by one cousin, Joan Deveney. Her closest friends, Wendy Dabbs, Laurie Cordes, Rose Mugford, Melva McGregor. She is predeceased by her father John, Mother Christina, brother John and sister Helen, brother-in-law Bill Greenhorn, sister-in-law Jean Davidson, Dorothy Pinkney Marg was born in Glasgow Scotland on May 24, 1944. Her family relocated numerous times between Canada and Scotland when she was young but finally rooted in Guelph when she was 16. Since then she spent the rest of life making everyone happier that knew her. Her zest for life was contagious as was her laugh and constant smile and joy. She was an avid performer/singer in her younger years. She was in bands, performed on cruise ships, and even recorded an album. She was about to sign a record contract but gave it all up to be devoted to her new son. She was an incredible friend to all and helped many over the years when they encountered life troubles. Her door was open to all who needed and she would give you anything she had to help. Marg loved to tend to her flower gardens and all the animals and birds that use to visit them. She enjoyed getting dressed up in fun, play costumes and dance around the house. She was an active player of curling, baseball, slow pitch, skiing and loved to travel with her family and friends. She cherished having get togethers, playing cards and just chatting. Marg loved to chat because she was sincerely invested in others lives. She developed COPD approximately nine years ago and had been fighting it since. It altered her life and started to confine her more to her home which was very hard for such an extrovert. She still managed to get out as much as she could and live life to the fullest. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends, seeing her son get married and learning she would be a grandmother. She truly loved people. Just before she passed she reflected and expressed her feelings to her husband and son so they could pass it on. As I lay here looking around this bleak hospital room, the sun that is shining outside, that I can see, is my saviour. My son promised me yesterday that I would see the sun today. I am not alone. I have never been alone even when at times it felt that way. I have had comfort when I needed it the most, as I do right now and warm, caring, loving hands holding mine. I am loved. I ponder moments in my life and lose myself in thought and laugh and chuckle at all the funny ones. I have had a rough month and worried a lot of people, close people and family. Not for something I had done wrong but for all I have done right. I have touched the hearts of so many. I start to laugh and upon my face the biggest grin appears as I hear a baby laughing, knowing my first granddaughter will be here soon. I look at new pictures of my beautiful grandchild and I am filled with joy. I have spent most of my life laughing at the joys of many things. Yes, there have been downtimes, but I always find inside myself a laugh and smile somehow as we go through it. This room is not bleak. The most love I have ever known is in here with me. I miss my mom so much and for so many years I wished I could just talk to her. Soon I will be able to chat and laugh with all those I have missed so much. I am going to miss everyone here too but, I know they are all in caring hands and I know I can soon watch over them all. My body is failing me but, my heart is so strong and has kept me going this long through all of this. Soon I will be free to do the things that I have not for the last few years. Please remember my legacy of utter compassion, joy and help those who need it for your heart will be full. Open your heart, be kind and be a true listening ear. Most of all laugh, chuckle and enjoy life as it unfolds as much as you can. I love my home, I love my family, I love everyone I know. Now it is time for me to let go. I became free at 4:30 p.m., April 4, 2020. I love you all. Thank you for making my life so amazing and being part of it with me. A special thank you to all of the medical support staff who have helped Marg through this all and were a vital support to the family. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 - Condolences can be sent to the family below this notice. In lieu of memorial contributions to an organization we would rather you give to your family the same love we had for each other. Just take some time to truly love someone close to you for no money in the world can buy that or take it away. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret C.B. Clyde in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020