1/1
Margaret Catherine (Bolger) STINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into eternal happiness on November 4th, 2020. Margaret was cherished wife to her 'beloved Ivan' (deceased 2018), loving mother of Ross (deceased 2010) and Lisa (Brock) Crawford and dear grandmother of Rebecca (Mark) Degani, Victoria (James Edwards) Stinson and Laura Crawford, and great grandmother of Claire and Neil Degani. Margaret was the daughter of the late Robert and Emily (Lasby) Bolger, sister of the late Walter (deceased), Lorne (deceased), Mabelellen (Humphries)(deceased) and William Ross Bolger. Margaret impacted many lives through her teaching and mentoring. She was a beautiful, radiant woman who brought her passion to everything she did and inspired people to help others. Margaret strongly believed in volunteering and 'community' in order to make the world a better place. Margaret has joined Ivan and the team is back together. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, should you wish, any donations may be made to: The Arboretum at the University of Guelph or a tree planted at the Arboretum (U of G) or a tree planted at any location of donor's choice. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret C. Stinson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved