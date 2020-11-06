Entered into eternal happiness on November 4th, 2020. Margaret was cherished wife to her 'beloved Ivan' (deceased 2018), loving mother of Ross (deceased 2010) and Lisa (Brock) Crawford and dear grandmother of Rebecca (Mark) Degani, Victoria (James Edwards) Stinson and Laura Crawford, and great grandmother of Claire and Neil Degani. Margaret was the daughter of the late Robert and Emily (Lasby) Bolger, sister of the late Walter (deceased), Lorne (deceased), Mabelellen (Humphries)(deceased) and William Ross Bolger. Margaret impacted many lives through her teaching and mentoring. She was a beautiful, radiant woman who brought her passion to everything she did and inspired people to help others. Margaret strongly believed in volunteering and 'community' in order to make the world a better place. Margaret has joined Ivan and the team is back together. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com
. In lieu of flowers, should you wish, any donations may be made to: The Arboretum at the University of Guelph or a tree planted at the Arboretum (U of G) or a tree planted at any location of donor's choice. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret C. Stinson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.