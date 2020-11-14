We are sorry to announce that Margaret Fleming Alexander (nee McHardy) passed away on November 10th, 2020 in her 93rd year. For 55 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Craig (2009). She was the loving and proud mother of Catherine (Brian McCann) of Guelph, Tom (Carolyn) of Fergus, and Jane (Mike) of Guelph. She was also a devoted grandma to Eliza McCann, Caitlin, Sam and Charles Alexander, and to Jessica and Adam Hare. She will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews as well as her surviving sisters-in-law. Born and raised in Fergus, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence McHardy and sister to brothers Sandy and John. Margaret always spoke fondly of the Fergus community where she had a very happy childhood. She attended University College at the University of Toronto, and subsequently taught high school at GCVI in Guelph. She and Craig actually met when he, a University of Guelph Master's student, attended a night school typing course where she was the teacher! After their marriage, they spent a couple of years in Wisconsin where Craig earned his PhD and Margaret did secretarial work. They then lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for 12 years for Craig's work at Proctor and Gamble. Cathy, their first child, was born there. Upon returning to Canada in 1966 they settled in Guelph where Craig took a position as professor and researcher at the University for 25 years. After Craig's passing, Margaret moved to the Riverside Residence on the Park in Guelph, where she had many happy years. She later enjoyed her stays at Stone Lodge retirement home and St. Joseph's long term care. Wherever she was, Margaret was active in church and social groups, making many lasting friendships. She was a member of the College Women's Club at U of G for nearly 30 years. As a talented pianist she accompanied the "Singing for Fun" choir, was an "on-call" pianist at Harcourt United Church and played for sing-along events in her condo complex. She was also an avid bridge player, and a member of various bridge clubs for most of her adult life. At the condo, she also led exercise classes and was the treasurer of the social committee. On the home front, Margaret spent many of her summers hard at work in the family's large vegetable and flower gardens or in the kitchen, "putting up" the harvest, and enjoyed welcome breaks in the swimming pool. But her family and her church were her main priorities, and they both benefited immensely from her tireless support. Margaret's exceptionally kind and open nature, and loving, sympathetic heart made her an excellent friend, wonderful mother and wife, and just a pleasure to be with. She will be deeply missed and always remembered as a lovely person. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com
Memorial contributions to Harcourt United Church would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret F. Alexander in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.