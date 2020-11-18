1/1
Margaret Ila JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, at Morriston Park Nursing Home, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Johnston; loved mother of Elizabeth (Mark) Brydges, Mary Ellen Johnston (Richard Lazenby), Karen (Jeff) Hutchinson and Laura (Craig) McLean; grandmother of Sarah, Caitlin, Scott, Rebecca and Matthew; great-grandmother of Felix. Beloved sister of Edgar Snyder; predeceased by sister Shirley Tapley, and brothers William and Bobby Snyder. A small family service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Ila's notice. Memorial contributions to the Rockwood Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund (255 Main St. S., P.O. Box 669, Rockwood, ON, N0B 2K0) or Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of M. Ila Johnston in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved