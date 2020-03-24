|
Mrs. Margaret Bolton passed away peacefully at the Huronview Nursing Home, Clinton on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Bolton (1999). Loving mother of Raymond (Bonnie), Roy (Margaret), Sandra (David) Kelly, Sharon (Wally) Borg, Richard (Lori) and the late Ross (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 27. Predeceased by her siblings, Christopher, Doreen Scott, Laverne, June Dustow and Robert and by her oldest grandchild Shelley (2019). Survived by her sister-in-law's Max Bolton and Lorraine Bolton and by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Huronview for their care. Cremation has taken place. A private service was held at the Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to the Guelph Humane Society or the would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020